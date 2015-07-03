CodeBaseSections
ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires ColorZerolagTriXOSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13220

ColorZerolagTriXOSMA ColorZerolagTriXOSMA

Smoothed ColorZerolagTriX indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.

ColorZerolagTriX_HTF ColorZerolagTriX_HTF

The ColorZerolagTriX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA

The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction.

ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle ColorZerolagTriXOSMACandle

The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.