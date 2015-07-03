Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorZerolagTriX_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3230
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The ColorZerolagTriX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires ColorZerolagTriX.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The ColorZerolagTriX_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13216
The Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravityOSMA histogram change of direction.Exp_ColorZerolagTriX
The Exp_ColorZerolagTriX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagTriX indicator cloud changes its color.
Smoothed ColorZerolagTriX indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.ColorZerolagTriXOSMA_HTF
The ColorZerolagTriXOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.