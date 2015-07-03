CodeBaseSections
Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

The Exp_CenterOfGravityOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the CenterOfGravityOSMA histogram change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in Moving Average direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file CenterOfGravityOSMA.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on USDJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

Exp_ColorZerolagTriX Exp_ColorZerolagTriX

The Exp_ColorZerolagTriX Expert Advisor enters the market when the ColorZerolagTriX indicator cloud changes its color.

ColorZerolagTriX ColorZerolagTriX

This TriX oscillator analogue is calculated based on five Triple Exponential Moving Averages Oscillator indicators.

ColorZerolagTriX_HTF ColorZerolagTriX_HTF

The ColorZerolagTriX indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorZerolagTriXOSMA ColorZerolagTriXOSMA

Smoothed ColorZerolagTriX indicator rate of change represented as a colored histogram.