Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3855
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
The Exp_ColorZerolagTriXOSMA Expert Advisor is based on the ColorZerolagTriXOSMA histogram change of direction. The signal is formed when a bar is closing if there is change in Moving Average direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file ColorZerolagTriXOSMA.ex5 in order to run. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at the following link: Trade Algorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig.1. Trade examples on the chart

Testing results for 2014 on GBPJPY H4:

Fig.2. Testing results chart

