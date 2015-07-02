Join our fan page
CenterOfGravityOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
8152
The Center of Gravity J. F. Ehlers indicator represented by a colored OSMA histogram. Smoothed difference between the main and the signal Center of Gravity lines serves as a source for the histogram.
Indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13154
The RSICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.RSICloud
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the RSI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.
The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CoppockHist
Colored histogram based on a famous indicator by Edward Coppock.