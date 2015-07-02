CodeBaseSections
CenterOfGravityOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8152
(20)
Real author:

Rosh

The Center of Gravity J. F. Ehlers indicator represented by a colored OSMA histogram. Smoothed difference between the main and the signal Center of Gravity lines serves as a source for the histogram.

Indicator uses the СMoving_Average class of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with that class was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13154

