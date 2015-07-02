CodeBaseSections
RSICloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5538
(14)
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the RSI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Fig.1. The RSICloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13151

