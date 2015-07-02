Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSICloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The RSICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
This indicator requires RSICloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The RSICloud_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13152
RSICloud
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the RSI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.Coppock
This indicator shows long-term opportunities for buying or selling.
CenterOfGravityOSMA
The Center of Gravity J. F. Ehlers indicator represented by a colored OSMA histogram.CenterOfGravityOSMA_HTF
The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.