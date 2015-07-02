CodeBaseSections
CenterOfGravityOSMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The CenterOfGravityOSMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires CenterOfGravityOSMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The CenterOfGravityOSMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13155

