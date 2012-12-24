CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ytg_Alert_New_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6181
(21)
The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The sound signal which triggers that a new bar appeared.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.04.2009.   

Input parameters of the indicator:

//+-----------------------------------+
//|INPUT PARAMETERS OF THE INDICATOR  |
//+-----------------------------------+
input bool off_Alert = false;               //sending alert
input bool off_Play_Sound = false;          //triggering of a sound signal
input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav";  //the name for sound signal file 

Fig.1 The alert demonstration supplied by the ytg_Alert_New_Bar indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1314

