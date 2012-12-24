Watch how to download trading robots for free
ytg_Alert_New_Bar - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The real author:
Yuriy Tokman
The sound signal which triggers that a new bar appeared.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.04.2009.
Input parameters of the indicator:
//+-----------------------------------+ //|INPUT PARAMETERS OF THE INDICATOR | //+-----------------------------------+ input bool off_Alert = false; //sending alert input bool off_Play_Sound = false; //triggering of a sound signal input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav"; //the name for sound signal file
Fig.1 The alert demonstration supplied by the ytg_Alert_New_Bar indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1314
