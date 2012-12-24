The real author:

Yuriy Tokman

The sound signal which triggers that a new bar appeared.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 23.04.2009.

Input parameters of the indicator:

input bool off_Alert = false ; input bool off_Play_Sound = false ; input string NameFileSound = "expert.wav" ;





Fig.1 The alert demonstration supplied by the ytg_Alert_New_Bar indicator