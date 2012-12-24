Join our fan page
Exp_ColorStepXCCX - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system using the ColorStepXCCX indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when cloud changes color.
Place ColorStepXCCX.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart.
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1312
