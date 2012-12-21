CodeBaseSections
TANGO - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
8647
(18)
The real author:

MetaQL

This signal arrow indicator uses divergence and convergence between the RSI indicator (close price are used). The RSI indicator is calculated by close price.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.06.2009.   

Fig.1 The TANGO indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1308

