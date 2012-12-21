Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TANGO - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 8647
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The real author:
MetaQL
This signal arrow indicator uses divergence and convergence between the RSI indicator (close price are used). The RSI indicator is calculated by close price.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 29.06.2009.
Fig.1 The TANGO indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1308
Exp_XRVI
Trading system using the crossing of the XRVI oscillator with its signal line.ytg_Change_Price_Percent
This indicator displays day price change in percentage for four selected financial institutes
ytg_Alert_New_Bar
The sound signal which triggers that a new bar appearedRSI_MA_LevelSignal
The "Trader assistants" series indicator drawn on the basis of two Moving Averages and the RSI