Exp_XRVI - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
exp_xrvi.mq5 (7.94 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (133.8 KB) view
tradealgorithms.mqh (67.74 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
xrvi.mq5 (9.04 KB) view
Trading system using the XRVI indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is crossing of oscillator and its signal line.

Place XRVI.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals on the chart.

 Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:

Fig. 2. Chart of testing results

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1305

