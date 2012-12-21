Join our fan page
Exp_XRVI - expert for MetaTrader 5
Trading system using the XRVI indicator. A signal to perform a deal is formed at bar closing when there is crossing of oscillator and its signal line.
Place XRVI.ex5 compiled file to the terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Fig. 1. The instances of history of deals in the chart
Testing results for 2011 at XAUUSD H4:
Fig. 2. Chart of testing results
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1305
