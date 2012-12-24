The real author:

Helen_Iv

The indicator is used as a trader assistant on two Moving Averages and the RSI.

It displays the possible end of the rollback on the day trend. I.e. this arrow indicator gives a signal to make solutions.

This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.06.2009.

Fig.1 The RSI_MA_LevelSignal indicator