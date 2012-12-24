Watch how to download trading robots for free
RSI_MA_LevelSignal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 8492
The real author:
Helen_Iv
The indicator is used as a trader assistant on two Moving Averages and the RSI.
It displays the possible end of the rollback on the day trend. I.e. this arrow indicator gives a signal to make solutions.
This indicator was first implemented in MQL4 and published in Code Base at mql4.com on 22.06.2009.
Fig.1 The RSI_MA_LevelSignal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/1311
