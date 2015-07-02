CodeBaseSections
KC_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Real author:

John Smith

Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.

Indicator input parameters:

input PriceMode Mode=MODE_HIGHLOW; // Prices calculation method
//---- Moving Average parameters
input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Averaging method
input int XLength=12; // Smoothing depth                    
input int XPhase=15;  // Smoothing parameter
                      // for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient process;
                      // for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period
//---- ATR parameters
input uint              ATRPeriod=13;
input double            ATRFactor=1.5;
input int               Shift=0;      // Horizontal indicator shift in bars

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The KC_Cloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13112

