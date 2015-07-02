Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
KC_Cloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4673
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
John Smith
Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.
Indicator input parameters:
input PriceMode Mode=MODE_HIGHLOW; // Prices calculation method //---- Moving Average parameters input Smooth_Method XMA_Method=MODE_SMA; // Averaging method input int XLength=12; // Smoothing depth input int XPhase=15; // Smoothing parameter // for JJMA it varies within the range -100 ... +100 and influences the quality of the transient process; // for VIDIA it is a CMO period, for AMA it is a slow average period //---- ATR parameters input uint ATRPeriod=13; input double ATRFactor=1.5; input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The KC_Cloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13112
The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10
The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
The KC_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CCICloud
Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the CCI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.