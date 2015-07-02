Join our fan page
AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pale pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in light green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13097
