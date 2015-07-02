CodeBaseSections
AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in pale pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the squares are painted in light green. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13097

MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10

The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev

The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

KC_Cloud KC_Cloud

Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.

KC_Cloud_HTF KC_Cloud_HTF

The KC_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.