CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Twitter!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

KC_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
3329
Rating:
(16)
Published:
Updated:
kc_cloud.mq5 (7.57 KB) view
kc_cloud_htf.mq5 (10.92 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The KC_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires KC_Cloud.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The KC_Cloud_HTF indicator

Fig.1. The KC_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13113

KC_Cloud KC_Cloud

Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.

AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 AroonOscillatorTrend_x10

The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

CCICloud CCICloud

Cloud indicator, the envelopes of which represent the CCI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

CCICloud_HTF CCICloud_HTF

The CCICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.