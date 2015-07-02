Join our fan page
MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the lines are painted in pale pink, if it's higher than the overbought level, the lines are painted in light green. Otherwise, the lines are gray. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
Fig.1. The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13096
