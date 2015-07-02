Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
CCICloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4337
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Cloud indicator, an envelope that represents the the CCI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.
Fig.1. The CCICloud indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13127
KC_Cloud_HTF
The KC_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.KC_Cloud
Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.
CCICloud_HTF
The CCICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.CCIBands
Extended CCI indicator based on a standard indicator bundled with MetaTrader 5.