CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

CCICloud - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4337
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
ccicloud.mq5 (5.72 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

Cloud indicator, an envelope that represents the the CCI oscillator values calculated for High and Low prices.

Fig.1. The CCICloud indicator

Fig.1. The CCICloud indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13127

KC_Cloud_HTF KC_Cloud_HTF

The KC_Cloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

KC_Cloud KC_Cloud

Cloud channel based on Moving Averages and Average True Range.

CCICloud_HTF CCICloud_HTF

The CCICloud indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

CCIBands CCIBands

Extended CCI indicator based on a standard indicator bundled with MetaTrader 5.