AnchoredMomentumCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4203
-
The AnchoredMomentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the AnchoredMomentum algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.
This indicator requires the compiled indicator file AnchoredMomentum.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The AnchoredMomentumCandle indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13094
