AnchoredMomentumCandle - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The AnchoredMomentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks. Candlesticks appear as a result of relevant price timeseries processed by the AnchoredMomentum algorithm. In many situations, such approach may be more informative for the purpose of analysis.

This indicator requires the compiled indicator file AnchoredMomentum.ex5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AnchoredMomentumCandle indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13094

ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal

The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal based on the ADXCrossing indicator.

Donchian_Fibo_Clouds_HTF Donchian_Fibo_Clouds_HTF

The Donchian_Fibo_Clouds indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev

The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10

The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.