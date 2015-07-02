CodeBaseSections
Indicators

ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4850
(15)
The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the XMA_Ishimoku indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK1=1.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 1
input double dK2=2.5;  // Square-law filter coefficient 2

If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:

  1. Weak — no dots;
  2. Medium — small colored dots;
  3. Strong — big colored dots.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13095

