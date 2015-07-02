Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4850
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The XMA_Ishimoku indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the XMA_Ishimoku indicator is between the dK1 and dK2 parameter values, then a small colored dot appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK1=1.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 1 input double dK2=2.5; // Square-law filter coefficient 2
If the standard deviation becomes higher than the dK2 input parameter value, then the dot size increases. Thus, we get 3 levels of trend strength indication:
- Weak — no dots;
- Medium — small colored dots;
- Strong — big colored dots.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The ColorXMA_Ishimoku_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13095
The AnchoredMomentum indicator implemented as a sequence of candlesticks.ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal
The ADXCrossing_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal based on the ADXCrossing indicator.
The MultiAroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.AroonOscillatorTrend_x10
The AroonOscillatorTrend_x10 indicator shows the AroonOscillator oscillator position from ten different timeframes.