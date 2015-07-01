CodeBaseSections
Rainbow_HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Published:
Updated:
Sixty Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with gradually changing period on a single chart.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint StartLength=2; // First depth of averaging
input uint StartStep=2;   // Starting step of averaging change
input uint EndStep=6;     // Final step of averaging change                                         
input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_QUARTER_;// Price constant
input int Shift=0;        // Horizontal indicator shift in bars
input int PriceShift=0;   // Vertical indicator shift in points

The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The Rainbow_HMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13046

