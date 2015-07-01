Join our fan page
Rainbow_HMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
Sixty Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with gradually changing period on a single chart.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint StartLength=2; // First depth of averaging input uint StartStep=2; // Starting step of averaging change input uint EndStep=6; // Final step of averaging change input Applied_price_ IPC=PRICE_QUARTER_;// Price constant input int Shift=0; // Horizontal indicator shift in bars input int PriceShift=0; // Vertical indicator shift in points
The indicator uses the classes of the SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library. Working with these classes was described in details in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The Rainbow_HMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13046
