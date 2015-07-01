Join our fan page
ChandelExit_HTF_Signal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the ChandelExitSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored indication of trend or trade direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.
If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.
All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:
- The ChandelExitSign indicator input parameters:
input string Symbol_=""; // Financial asset input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe=PERIOD_H6; // Timeframe for indicator calculation input uint RangePeriod=15; input uint Shift=1; input uint ATRPeriod=14; input uint MultipleATR=4;
- The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization:
//---- indicator display settings input uint SignalBar=0; // Bar number for getting a signal (0 - current bar) input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME"_Label_"; // Indicator labels names input color Upsymbol_Color=clrLime; // Uptrend symbol color input color Dnsymbol_Color=clrViolet; // Downtrend symbol color input color IndName_Color=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input uint Symbols_Size=60; // Signal symbols size input uint Font_Size=10; // Indicator name font size input int X_1=5; // Horizontal name offset input int Y_1=-15; // Vertical name offset input bool ShowIndName=true; // Display the indicator name input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER; // Location corner input uint X_=0; // Horizontal offset input uint Y_=20; // Vertical offset
- The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals:
//---- alerts settings input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; // Triggering option input uint AlertCount=0; // Number of alerts
If several ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ChandelExitSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig.1. ChandelExit_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation
Fig.2. The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for trade
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13044
