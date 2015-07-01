The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal generated by the ChandelExitSign indicator at the chosen bar as a graphical object with colored indication of trend or trade direction. It also triggers alerts and plays audio signals.

If the trend continues at the selected bar, the indicator displays a right arrow. Its color corresponds to the trend direction. If the trend has changed at the selected bar, the indicator displays a diagonal arrow. Its color and direction correspond to the trade direction.

All input parameters can be divided into three large groups:

The ChandelExitSign indicator input parameters: input string Symbol_= "" ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES Timeframe= PERIOD_H6 ; input uint RangePeriod= 15 ; input uint Shift= 1 ; input uint ATRPeriod= 14 ; input uint MultipleATR= 4 ; The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for the indicator visualization: input uint SignalBar= 0 ; input string Symbols_Sirname=INDICATOR_NAME "_Label_" ; input color Upsymbol_Color= clrLime ; input color Dnsymbol_Color= clrViolet ; input color IndName_Color= clrDarkOrchid ; input uint Symbols_Size= 60 ; input uint Font_Size= 10 ; input int X_1= 5 ; input int Y_1=- 15 ; input bool ShowIndName= true ; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_RIGHT_UPPER ; input uint X_= 0 ; input uint Y_= 20 ; The BinaryWave_HTF_Signal indicator input parameters that are necessary for triggering alerts and audio signals: input ENUM_ALERT_MODE alert_mode=OnlySound; input uint AlertCount= 0 ;

If several ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicators are to be used on one chart, each of them should have its own Symbols_Sirname (indicator labels names) string variable value.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file ChandelExitSign.mq5. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig.1. ChandelExit_HTF_Signal. Signal of trend continuation

Fig.2. The ChandelExit_HTF_Signal indicator. Signal for trade