MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ChandelierStops_v1 indicator position from ten different timeframes.
Each of the ten indicator lines corresponds to a separate indicator. If the indicator line is positioned lower than the minimum price level, the lines are painted in light green, if it's higher than the maximum price level, the lines are painted in pink. Colored dots on lines appear when the bar of the corresponding timeframe changes.
The indicator requires ChandelierStops_v1.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator
