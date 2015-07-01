CodeBaseSections
Rainbow_HMA_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
4021
(14)
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
rainbow_hma.mq5 (10.33 KB) view
rainbow_hma_htf.mq5 (13.21 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
The Rainbow_HMA indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires Rainbow_HMA.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The Rainbow_HMA_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/13047

Rainbow_HMA Rainbow_HMA

Sixty Hull Moving Averages (HMA) with gradually changing period on a single chart.

ChandelierStops_v1_HTF_Signal ChandelierStops_v1_HTF_Signal

The ChandelierStops_v1_HTF_Signal indicator shows a trend direction or a signal based on the ChandelierStops_v1 indicator.

MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10

The MultiChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the ChandelierStops_v1 indicator position from ten different timeframes.

ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10

The ChandelierStops_v1Trend_x10 indicator shows the ChandelierStops_v1 trend indicator position from ten different timeframes.