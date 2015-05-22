Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
BullsBearsSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5746
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
Zhaslan
Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig.1. The BullsBearsSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12972
The BinaryWave indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.BullsBears_HTF
The BullsBears indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes.RSITrend_x10
The RSITrend_x10 indicator shows the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.