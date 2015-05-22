CodeBaseSections
BullsBearsSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5746
(17)
Real author:

Zhaslan

Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig.1. The BullsBearsSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12972

