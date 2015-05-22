CodeBaseSections
BullsBears_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
4220
(15)
bullsbears.mq5 (6.6 KB) view
bullsbears_htf.mq5 (10.67 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
The BullsBears indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

This indicator requires BullsBears.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The BullsBears_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12969

