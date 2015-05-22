Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
CandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 6988
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes. Downward movement paints the colored squares in red, upward movement — in green. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Indicator input parameters:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1; // Chart 1 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2; // Chart 2 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3; // Chart 3 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4; // Chart 4 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6; // Chart 5 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8; // Chart 6 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12; // Chart 7 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1; // Chart 8 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1; // Chart 9 period input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1; // Chart 10 period input color CpColor=clrDarkOrchid; // Indicator name color input color UpColor=clrLimeGreen; // Upward movement color input color DnColor=clrRed; // Downward movement color input color ZrColor=clrGray; // No changes color input int FontSize=11; // Font size input type_font FontType=Font14; // Font type input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Display corner input uint Y_=20; // Vertical coordinate input uint X_=5; // Horizontal coordinate
Fig.1. The CandleTrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12982
Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.BinaryWave_StDev
The BinaryWave indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.
The RSITrend_x10 indicator shows the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.MultiRSITrend_x10
The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.