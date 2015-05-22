The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes. Downward movement paints the colored squares in red, upward movement — in green. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Indicator input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0= PERIOD_H1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1= PERIOD_H2 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2= PERIOD_H3 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3= PERIOD_H4 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4= PERIOD_H6 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5= PERIOD_H8 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6= PERIOD_H12 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7= PERIOD_D1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8= PERIOD_W1 ; input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9= PERIOD_MN1 ; input color CpColor= clrDarkOrchid ; input color UpColor= clrLimeGreen ; input color DnColor= clrRed ; input color ZrColor= clrGray ; input int FontSize= 11 ; input type_font FontType=Font14; input ENUM_BASE_CORNER WhatCorner= CORNER_LEFT_LOWER ; input uint Y_= 20 ; input uint X_= 5 ;

Fig.1. The CandleTrend_x10 indicator