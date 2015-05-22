CodeBaseSections
CandleTrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes. Downward movement paints the colored squares in red, upward movement — in green. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Indicator input parameters:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame0=PERIOD_H1;           // Chart 1 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame1=PERIOD_H2;           // Chart 2 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame2=PERIOD_H3;           // Chart 3 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame3=PERIOD_H4;           // Chart 4 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame4=PERIOD_H6;           // Chart 5 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame5=PERIOD_H8;           // Chart 6 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame6=PERIOD_H12;          // Chart 7 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame7=PERIOD_D1;           // Chart 8 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame8=PERIOD_W1;           // Chart 9 period
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame9=PERIOD_MN1;          // Chart 10 period 
input color  CpColor=clrDarkOrchid;                   // Indicator name color
input color  UpColor=clrLimeGreen;                    // Upward movement color
input color  DnColor=clrRed;                          // Downward movement color
input color  ZrColor=clrGray;                         // No changes color
input int    FontSize=11;                             // Font size
input type_font FontType=Font14;                      // Font type
input ENUM_BASE_CORNER  WhatCorner=CORNER_LEFT_LOWER; // Display corner
input uint Y_=20;                                     // Vertical coordinate
input uint X_=5;                                      // Horizontal coordinate

Fig.1. The CandleTrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12982

