Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.

The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes.

The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.