Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
RSITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5680
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The RSITrend_x10 indicator shows the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.
If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.
Fig.1. The RSITrend_x10 indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12985
The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes.BullsBearsSign
Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.
The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.MultiRVITrend_x10
The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.