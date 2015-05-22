CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Facebook!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

RSITrend_x10 - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
5680
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
getfontname.mqh (5.18 KB) view
rsitrend_x10.mq5 (11.32 KB) view
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The RSITrend_x10 indicator shows the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

If the oscillator is positioned lower than the oversold level, the color squares are painted in red, if it's higher than the overbought level, the color squares are painted in medium blue. Otherwise, the squares are gray. The indicator uses the values of the last closed bars.

Fig.1. The RSITrend_x10 indicator

Fig.1. The RSITrend_x10 indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12985

CandleTrend_x10 CandleTrend_x10

The CandleTrend_x10 indicator shows price movement from ten different timeframes.

BullsBearsSign BullsBearsSign

Semaphore signal indicator based on the BullsBears indicator algorithm.

MultiRSITrend_x10 MultiRSITrend_x10

The MultiRSITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RSI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.

MultiRVITrend_x10 MultiRVITrend_x10

The MultiRVITrend_x10 indicator shows information on current trends using the RVI oscillator position from ten different timeframes.