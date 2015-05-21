Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
ForexOFFTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4629
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Real author:
rewritten by CrazyChart
Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the ForexOFFTrend oscillator.
Signals are generated when there is a crossover of the main and the signal oscillator line.
Fig.1. The ForexOFFTrendSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12873
Ozymandias Signal Module
Trading signals module based on Ozymandias.Ozymandias_HTF_Extended
Ozymandias with price band width settings and an additional feature for displaying on other timeframes.
ForexOFFTrend_HTF_Signal
The ForexOFFTrend_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the ForexOFFTrendSign indicator.QQE_HTF_Signal
The QQE_HTF_Signal indicator shows the trend direction or the signal based on the QQESign indicator.