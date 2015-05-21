CodeBaseSections
ForexOFFTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Real author:

rewritten by CrazyChart

Semaphore arrow signal indicator based on the ForexOFFTrend oscillator.

Signals are generated when there is a crossover of the main and the signal oscillator line.

Fig.1. The ForexOFFTrendSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12873

