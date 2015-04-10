Original author:

adoleh2000

A trend indicator in the form of a colored histogram which shows the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The HullTrendOSMA indicator