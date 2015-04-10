Join our fan page
HullTrendOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5
adoleh2000
A trend indicator in the form of a colored histogram which shows the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. The HullTrendOSMA indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12793
The Exp_RangeExpansionIndex EA is based in the signals generated by the RangeExpansionIndex oscillator.TrendlessAG_HTF
The TrendlessAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
A semaphore signal indicator showing moments when the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging changes direction.iSpread
The indicator shows the spread for each bar, the current spread and the minimum spread for a period.