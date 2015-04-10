CodeBaseSections
HullTrendOSMA - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
hulltrendosma.mq5
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh
Original author:

adoleh2000

A trend indicator in the form of a colored histogram which shows the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The HullTrendOSMA indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12793

Exp_RangeExpansionIndex Exp_RangeExpansionIndex

The Exp_RangeExpansionIndex EA is based in the signals generated by the RangeExpansionIndex oscillator.

TrendlessAG_HTF TrendlessAG_HTF

The TrendlessAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

HullTrendSign HullTrendSign

A semaphore signal indicator showing moments when the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging changes direction.

iSpread iSpread

The indicator shows the spread for each bar, the current spread and the minimum spread for a period.