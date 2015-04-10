Watch how to download trading robots for free
iSpread - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The iSpread shows the following:
- The spread for each bar as a histogram;
- The minimum spread for a specified period (horizontal green line);
- The current spread in the upper right corner of the indicator window.
Due to specific aspects of storing the historical data, the indicator shows the maximum spread for a bar time.
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/2426
