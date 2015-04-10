CodeBaseSections
HullTrendSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
7765
(20)
Original author:

adoleh2000

A semaphore signal indicator showing moments when the average difference between the Hull Moving Average and its averaging changes direction.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The HullTrendSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12794

