TrendlessAG_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

The TrendlessAG indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires TrendlessAG.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The TrendlessAG_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12582

