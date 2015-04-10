Watch how to download trading robots for free
AFL_WinnerSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
A semaphore signal indicator based on the AFL_Winner indicator.
Fig. 1. The AFL_WinnerSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12605
Exp_NRatioSign
The Exp_NRatioSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the NRatioSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist
The Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by TrendlessAG_Hist trend indicator.
AFL_Winner_Signal
The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the AFL_Winner indicator.WPR_DiverSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.