AFL_WinnerSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
5511
Rating:
(18)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP
A semaphore signal indicator based on the AFL_Winner indicator.

Fig. 1. The AFL_WinnerSign indicator

Fig. 1. The AFL_WinnerSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12605

Exp_NRatioSign Exp_NRatioSign

The Exp_NRatioSign Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the NRatioSign semaphore arrow signal indicator.

Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist

The Exp_TrendlessAG_Hist Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by TrendlessAG_Hist trend indicator.

AFL_Winner_Signal AFL_Winner_Signal

The AFL_Winner_Signal indicator displays information on the current trend and on signals based on the AFL_Winner indicator.

WPR_DiverSign WPR_DiverSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses divergence between two WPR oscillators based on extreme points of the last five bars.