A trading system using the Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator.

A trade decision is made when the average changes direction.

This Expert Advisor requires the compiled indicator file Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter.ex5 in order to run. Place it to terminal_data_folder\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart