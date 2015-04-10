CodeBaseSections
AFL_Winner_Cloud_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Published:
Updated:
The AFL_Winner indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;   // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires AFL_Winner.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner_Cloud_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12599

