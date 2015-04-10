Join our fan page
AFL_Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6661
Original author:
Andrey Voytenko
The ALF Winner indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.
The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".
Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12596
