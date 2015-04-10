CodeBaseSections
AFL_Winner - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6661
(15)
afl_winner.mq5 (11.38 KB) view
\MQL5\Include\
smoothalgorithms.mqh (130.19 KB) view
Original author:

Andrey Voytenko

The ALF Winner indicator identifies a trend change by established turnover areas at -50/+50 levels.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The AFL_Winner indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12596

