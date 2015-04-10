The AdaptiveCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires AdaptiveCGOscillator.mq5 and CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator files. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig.1. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig.2. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud