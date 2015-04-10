Join our fan page
AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 4232
The AdaptiveCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires AdaptiveCGOscillator.mq5 and CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator files. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig.1. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF indicator in the form of two lines
Fig.2. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12686
