CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4232
Rating:
(17)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The AdaptiveCGOscillator indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4;    // Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires AdaptiveCGOscillator.mq5 and CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator files. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig.1. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig. 1. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud

Fig.2. The AdaptiveCGOscillator_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12686

AdaptiveCyberCycle_HTF AdaptiveCyberCycle_HTF

The AdaptiveCyberCycle indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

BackgroundCandle_3LineBreak_HTF BackgroundCandle_3LineBreak_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe based on the 3LineBreak indicator values.

MI_Fractal MI_Fractal

A fractal indicator with extended functionality.

AFL_Winner_Cloud_HTF AFL_Winner_Cloud_HTF

The AFL_Winner indicator with the timeframe selection option.