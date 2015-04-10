CodeBaseSections
AdaptiveRVI_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
The AdaptiveRVI indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires AdaptiveRVI.mq5 and CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator files. Place them in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The AdaptiveRVI_HTF and AdaptiveRVI_Cloud_HTF indicators

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12704

