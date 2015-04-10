Join our fan page
MI_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 6245
Original author:
Oreshkin A.V.
A Fractal indicator with extended functionality.
You can specify the number of candlesticks on each side for fractal determination, and also the minimum difference between extreme points and adjacent peaks:
//+----------------------------------------------+ //| Indicator input parameters | //+----------------------------------------------+ input uint LeftCount=10; // Number of candles to the left input uint RightCount=2; // Number of candles to the right input uint MinDiff=10; // Minimum distance from extreme points to peaks input int UpLable=217; // Up fractal label input int DnLable=218; // Down fractal label
The original code has been published in Code Base on 27.12.2012.
Fig. 1. The MI_Fractal indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12691
