Original author:

Oreshkin A.V.

A Fractal indicator with extended functionality.

You can specify the number of candlesticks on each side for fractal determination, and also the minimum difference between extreme points and adjacent peaks:

input uint LeftCount= 10 ; input uint RightCount= 2 ; input uint MinDiff= 10 ; input int UpLable= 217 ; input int DnLable= 218 ;

The original code has been published in Code Base on 27.12.2012.

Fig. 1. The MI_Fractal indicator