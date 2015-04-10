CodeBaseSections
MI_Fractal - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
6245
(19)
mi_fractal.mq5 (7.14 KB)
Oreshkin A.V.

A Fractal indicator with extended functionality.

You can specify the number of candlesticks on each side for fractal determination, and also the minimum difference between extreme points and adjacent peaks:

//+----------------------------------------------+
//| Indicator input parameters                   |
//+----------------------------------------------+
input uint LeftCount=10;  // Number of candles to the left
input uint RightCount=2;  // Number of candles to the right
input uint MinDiff=10;    // Minimum distance from extreme points to peaks 
input int  UpLable=217;   // Up fractal label
input int  DnLable=218;   // Down fractal label

The original code has been published in Code Base on 27.12.2012.

Fig. 1. The MI_Fractal indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12691

