CodeBaseSections
Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
to pocket
Indicators

BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português
Views:
4108
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
Download as ZIP How to download code from MetaEditor
MQL5 Freelance Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled according to the TrendlessAG indicator values.

Depending on location of TrendlessAG relative to the zero line, the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, and shadows are painted in light blue or light pink.

This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file TrendlessAG.mq5. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.

Fig. 1. The BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF indicator

Fig. 1. The BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12583

Exp_Simple_Trading_System Exp_Simple_Trading_System

This Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Simple Trading System semaphore arrow signal indicator.

Ozymandias_StDev Ozymandias_StDev

The Ozymandias indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

TrendlessAGSign TrendlessAGSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses breakthroughs of the zero line from the TrendlessAG oscillator to generate signals.

TrendlessAG_Hist TrendlessAG_Hist

A trendless indicator (based on the book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels") made as a colored histogram.