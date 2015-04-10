Join our fan page
BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using DRAW_FILLING buffers. Rectangles are color filled according to the TrendlessAG indicator values.
Depending on location of TrendlessAG relative to the zero line, the candlestick body is painted in blue or orange, and shadows are painted in light blue or light pink.
This indicator requires the the compiled indicator file TrendlessAG.mq5. Place it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators\.
Fig. 1. The BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12583
