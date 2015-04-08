CodeBaseSections
TrendlessAG - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5284
(15)
Original author:

Barmaley

A trendless indicator (oscillator).

Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 20.02.2012.

Fig. 1. The TrendlessAG indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12535

