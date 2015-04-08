Watch how to download trading robots for free
Find us on Telegram!
Join our fan page
Join our fan page
Interesting script?
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
You liked the script? Try it in the MetaTrader 5 terminal
TrendlessAG - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 5284
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
Barmaley
A trendless indicator (oscillator).
Originally this indicator has been written in MQL4 and was first published in the Code Base on 20.02.2012.
Fig.1. The TrendlessAG indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12535
Trinity-Impulse_HTF
The Trinity-Impulse indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.RangeExpansionIndex_HTF
Range Expansion Index (REI) is a relative oscillator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
WASD_FR
Fractals are generated using 3 previous bars (without redrawing because the current bar is not included in the calculation).Ozymandias_v2
A modification of the popular Ozymandias indicator.