TrendlessAGSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Barmaley

A semaphore signal indicator that uses breakthroughs of the zero line from the TrendlessAG oscillator to generate signals.

Fig. 1. The TrendlessAGSign indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12584

