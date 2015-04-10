Watch how to download trading robots for free
TrendlessAGSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- 5102
Original author:
Barmaley
A semaphore signal indicator that uses breakthroughs of the zero line from the TrendlessAG oscillator to generate signals.
Fig. 1. The TrendlessAGSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12584
