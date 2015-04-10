Original author:

Barmaley

The trendless indicator (oscillator) is based on the book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels" by Joe DiNapoli and made as a colored histogram. Additionally, smoothing of the final indicator is performed.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The TrendlessAG_Hist indicator