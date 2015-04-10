CodeBaseSections
TrendlessAG_Hist - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
5200
(13)
Original author:

Barmaley

The trendless indicator (oscillator) is based on the book "Trading with DiNapoli Levels" by Joe DiNapoli and made as a colored histogram. Additionally, smoothing of the final indicator is performed.

The indicator uses SmoothAlgorithms.mqh library classes (copy it to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Include). The use of the classes was thoroughly described in the article "Averaging Price Series for Intermediate Calculations Without Using Additional Buffers".

Fig. 1. The TrendlessAG_Hist indicator

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12585

TrendlessAGSign TrendlessAGSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses breakthroughs of the zero line from the TrendlessAG oscillator to generate signals.

BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF

The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using the data provided by the TrendlessAG indicator.

XCCX_StDev XCCX_StDev

The XCCX indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.

NRatioSign NRatioSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of oversold and overbought levels from the NRatio indicator.