Original author:

GoldnMoney

The Ozymandias indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored rhombuses based on the standard deviation algorithm.

If the standard deviation of the Ozymandias indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored rhombus appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.

input double dK= 2.0 ;

Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_StDev indicator