Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Ozymandias_StDev - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 4815
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
Original author:
GoldnMoney
The Ozymandias indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored rhombuses based on the standard deviation algorithm.
If the standard deviation of the Ozymandias indicator is higher than the dK input parameter value, then a colored rhombus appears on the moving average. Its color corresponds to the current trend direction.
input double dK=2.0; // Square-law filter coefficient
Fig. 1. The Ozymandias_StDev indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12783
The Bezier indicator with additional trend strength indication using colored dots based on the standard deviation algorithm.Leading_Signal
The Leading_Signal indicator displays information on the trend and on signals based on the Leading indicator.
This Expert Advisor is based on signals generated by the Simple Trading System semaphore arrow signal indicator.BackgroundCandle_TrendlessAG_HTF
The indicator draws candlesticks of a larger timeframe as color filled rectangles using the data provided by the TrendlessAG indicator.