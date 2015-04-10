The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF indicator