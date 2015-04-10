Watch how to download trading robots for free
Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; //Indicator chart period
The indicator requires Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12554
