The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame= PERIOD_H4 ;

The indicator requires Leading.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Leading_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig. 2. The Leading_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud