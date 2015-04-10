CodeBaseSections
Leading_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
3539
(13)
The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:

input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4// Indicator chart period (timeframe)

The indicator requires Leading.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Fig. 1. The Leading_HTF indicator in the form of two lines

Fig. 2. The Leading_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12559

Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF

The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

AdaptiveCyberCycleSign AdaptiveCyberCycleSign

A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal line of the AdaptiveCyberCycle oscillator.

Exp_Leading Exp_Leading

Trade system using the Leading indicator.

LeadingSign LeadingSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.