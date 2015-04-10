Join our fan page
So post a link to it -
let others appraise it
Leading_HTF - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Views:
- 3539
- Rating:
-
- Published:
- Updated:
- Need a robot or indicator based on this code? Order it on Freelance Go to Freelance
The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters:
input ENUM_TIMEFRAMES TimeFrame=PERIOD_H4; // Indicator chart period (timeframe)
The indicator requires Leading.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The Leading_HTF indicator in the form of two lines
Fig. 2. The Leading_Cloud_HTF indicator in the form of a colored cloud
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12559
The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.AdaptiveCyberCycleSign
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal line of the AdaptiveCyberCycle oscillator.
Trade system using the Leading indicator.LeadingSign
A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.