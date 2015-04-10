CodeBaseSections
Exp_Leading - expert for MetaTrader 5

Nikolay Kositsin
Views:
3827
Rating:
(15)
Published:
Updated:
\MQL5\Include\
TradeAlgorithms.mqh (60.9 KB) view
\MQL5\Indicators\
leading.mq5 (7.58 KB) view
exp_leading.mq5 (5.71 KB) view
A trading system using the Leading indicator.

A trade decision is made at crossover of the indicator lines.

Place the compiled indicator file Leading.ex5 to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.

Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link: TradeAlgorithms.

Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.

Fig. 1. Examples of deals on the chart

Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:

Fig. 2. Testing results chart

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12560

Leading_HTF Leading_HTF

The Leading indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter_HTF

The Modified_Optimum_Elliptic_Filter indicator with the timeframe selection option available in the input parameters.

LeadingSign LeadingSign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the Leading indicator.

MAMASign MAMASign

A semaphore signal indicator that uses an algorithm based on crossovers of moving averages from the MAMA indicator.