Exp_Leading - expert for MetaTrader 5
A trading system using the Leading indicator.
A trade decision is made at crossover of the indicator lines.
Place the compiled indicator file Leading.ex5 to <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Note that the TradeAlgorithms.mqh library file allows using Expert Advisors with brokers who offer nonzero spread and the option of setting Stop Loss and Take Profit together with position opening. You can download more variants of the library at link: TradeAlgorithms.
Default Expert Advisor's input parameters have been used during the tests shown below. Stop Loss and Take Profit have not been used during the tests.
Testing results for 2014 at USDJPY H4:
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12560
