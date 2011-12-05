CodeBaseSections
Modified Optimum Elliptic Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5

Witold Wozniak | English Русский 中文 Español Deutsch 日本語 Português 한국어 Français Italiano Türkçe
Nikolay Kositsin
8324
(18)
Real author:

Witold Wozniak

Modified elliptic filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".

Modified Optimum Elliptic Filter

Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/597

