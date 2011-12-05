Watch how to download trading robots for free
Modified Optimum Elliptic Filter - indicator for MetaTrader 5
- Nikolay Kositsin
- 8324
-
Real author:
Witold Wozniak
Modified elliptic filter from John Ehlers' book "Cybernetic Analysis for Stocks and Futures: Cutting-Edge DSP Technology to Improve Your Trading".
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/597
