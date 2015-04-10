Watch how to download trading robots for free
AdaptiveCyberCycleSign - indicator for MetaTrader 5
4371
Original author:
Witold Wozniak
A semaphore signal indicator based on crossovers of the main and the signal line of the AdaptiveCyberCycle indicator.
The indicator requires CyclePeriod.mq5 indicator file. Place it in <terminal_data_folder>\MQL5\Indicators.
Fig. 1. The AdaptiveCyberCycleSign indicator
Translated from Russian by MetaQuotes Ltd.
Original code: https://www.mql5.com/ru/code/12708
